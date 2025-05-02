Analysis: Americans need Elon Musk more than the government does

The ironic thing about Elon Musk’s leaving Washington is that now he can get back to really working for the American people. Musk’s empire of companies are so crucial in the technology race with China that they overshadow anything he could have accomplished at DOGE.

The stakes are very high. If the US can’t outpace Chinese innovation, the likelihood of a bloody war over Taiwan increases, and China will hold all the cards if it controls Taiwan.

To win this race, the US must advance its own technology faster, and with leaner companies less reliant on cheap labor and imports. That basically describes Tesla and Musk’s other companies, from SpaceX to Neuralink to xAI.

We’ve read countless headlines lately about how Chinese automaker BYD is eating Tesla’s lunch. But if you step back and look at the big picture, Tesla is the more impressive company.

Tesla built the market that BYD is trying to undercut and did so in the US, where labor prices and red tape make it far more expensive and difficult. It benefited from some subsidies, but nothing close to what BYD has enjoyed, thanks to roughly $3.7 billion from China, which has allowed it to employ 110,000 r&d engineers, nearly the size of Tesla’s total headcount.

The US needs Musk, not in government but in the private sector, where he can continue to build companies that drive American jobs, economic growth, and force the Chinese government to fork over billions in subsidies just to play catchup.

But the US also needs more Elon Musks. And to do that, it needs to attract talent from other countries and spend more on free, open scientific research (like the tiny Air Force research grant that led to the creation of the batteries now used in Tesla and BYD cars).

Love him or hate him, Musk will remain a key figure in the future of the country.