Germany spy agency designates far-right AfD as extremist

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Updated May 2, 2025, 8:50am EDT
Europe
Supporters of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD) wave flags as they take part in an AfD campaign rally in Hohenschoenhausen, Berlin, Germany, February 22, 2025.
Christian Mang/File Photo/Reuters
The News

Far-right German party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) has been designated as a right-wing extremist organisation by the country’s domestic intelligence agency.

“The ethnicity and ancestry-based understanding of the people prevailing within the party is incompatible with the free democratic order,” the Verfassungschutz said Friday, as it published a 1,100-page report on the party’s activities.

While the intelligence agency cannot ban the party, the designation could spark others to begin the process.

The AfD has recently enjoyed a surge in popularity and came second in February’s federal elections, winning a record 152 seats in the Bundestag.

Specifically, the AfD did not consider citizens of a “migration background from predominantly Muslim countries” as equal members of German society, the BBC reported.

