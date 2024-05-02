Bird flu brings the US’ pandemic preparedness into focus

Health officials in the US are monitoring the spread of bird flu — the H5N1 virus — in dairy cows, particularly as traces of the virus have been found in supermarket milk.

On Wednesday, scientists revealed several cats had died on a Texas farm where cows have the virus, seemingly after drinking raw milk.



There are now two potential vaccines designed to curb the disease if it starts moving through people, health officials said Wednesday.

At least 36 cow herds across nine states have tested positive for bird flu, according to the most recent data. And at least two dairy farm employees have been infected with the virus. While there is no evidence there has been human-to-human transmission of the virus, if the virus mutates — much like the novel coronavirus did — that could change fast, especially if more animals with close human contact get the virus.

The federal government could produce and ship more than 100 million doses of the two vaccines within three to four months if needed, authorities said, but the Food and Drug Administration would also need to approve them first.

The outbreak has been quietly gathering steam worldwide for the last year in animals and birds. While the US is more prepared for any future pandemic than they were before COVID-19, various factors — including misinformation and a potential Trump presidency — have experts worried.