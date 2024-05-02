Tech stands at a crossroads as Google antitrust verdict looms

The biggest antitrust trial in tech in more than two decades comes to an end this week. Lawyers for the Department of Justice and Google present their closing arguments Thursday and Friday in a suit that could significantly alter how people find information online.

DC District Court Judge Amit Mehta will then rule on whether Google has an unfair monopoly over search. Among the trial’s revelations was how much Google paid to be web browser makers’ default search provider; Google spent $26.3 billion in 2021 to be the default search on Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox. A recent leak showed Google paid $20 billion to Apple in 2022, too.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, denies the allegations and argues that customers use its search engine based on the merits of the product compared to competitors. Currently, Google holds 90% of the search engine market share in the US.