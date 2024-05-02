FTC plans to recommend a possible criminal case against ex-Pioneer CEO

The Federal Trade Commission plans to recommend a potentially criminal case against the former CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources for comments he made to Texas rivals suggesting they coordinate ways to drill less oil, people familiar with the matter said.

The FTC yesterday barred Scott Sheffield, who led Pioneer until the end of 2023 and orchestrated its pending merger with Exxon, from sitting on the combined company’s board as a condition of approving the deal. The agency doesn’t have criminal authority but is looking to refer the matter to the US Justice Department, the people said.

In text messages obtained by the government, Sheffield discussed ways to curtail production and assured officials at OPEC+, the cartel of oil-producing countries that includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Venezuela, that Pioneer and its Texas rivals were trying to keep oil output artificially low.

AD

“If Texas leads the way, maybe we can get OPEC to cut production,” Sheffield wrote, according to the government’s redacted complaint. “Maybe Saudi and Russia will follow. That was our plan,” he said, adding: “I was using the tactics of OPEC+ to get a bigger OPEC+ done.”

The government’s complaint “reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the US and global oil markets and misreads the nature and intent of Mr. Sheffield’s actions,” a spokesman for Pioneer said. “Mr. Sheffield focused on legitimate topics such as investor feedback on independent oil and gas company growth and capital reinvestment frameworks [and] unfair foreign practices that threatened to undermine US energy security.”

The FTC expanded its criminal referral program in 2021 and has worked closely with federal prosecutors on a case against Reckitt Benckiser, for thwarting generic competitors to its opioid-addiction treatment Suboxone.

AD

“At a time when major corporate lawbreakers can treat civil fines as a cost of doing business, government authorities must ensure that criminal conduct is followed by criminal punishment,” FTC Chair Lina Khan, who has made the issue a priority, said at the time.