Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace for throwing suspected shotgun cartridges

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, the police said, adding that there have been "no reports of any shots fired, injuries to officers or members of the public." He was also in possession of a suspicious bag, authorities said.

The police said that a controlled explosion was conducted as a precaution. The king and queen consort were not present in Buckingham Palace at the time of the explosion.

The incident comes just four days before King Charles's coronation. which will be attended by a number of high-profile celebrities and world leaders.