Hollywood writers’ strike explained in three charts

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike Tuesday after a breakdown in negotiations between the union and high-profile production studios.

Late night shows are set to immediately go dark as writers walk off the job, and are expected to show re-runs, Deadline reported.

It is the first time in 15 years that the guild will take to the picket lines as writers dispute unfair pay practices ushered in by the streaming era. In 2007, a similar strike lasted 100 days, costing Hollywood $2 billion and upending the production of ongoing television series.

Around 11,500 union members will begin picketing outside studios later today. Here’s a look at the industry, in three charts.