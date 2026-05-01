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Zambia cancels tech and rights summit over Taiwan participation

May 1, 2026, 9:07am EDT
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A Taiwanese activist holds a flag displaying the face of King Mswati III of Eswatini, Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally on the continent.
A Taiwanese activist holds a flag displaying the face of King Mswati III of Eswatini, Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally on the continent. Sam Yeh/AFP via Getty Images.

Zambia canceled a major global digital rights summit due to take place in Lusaka next week after local reports of pressure from Chinese authorities over the participation of Taiwanese activists at the event.

The organizers of RightsCon this week advised international participants not to travel for the event scheduled for May 5-8. Zambia’s technology minister said the decision was made because some invited speakers were still subject to administrative and security clearances. But rights groups and local outlets pointed to geopolitical sensitivities around Taiwan’s participation given Zambia’s deep economic ties with China.

The disruption also forced UNESCO to significantly pare back its World Press Freedom Day conference in Lusaka, which was scheduled to take place alongside RightsCon. Under a “last minute information” banner on its website, the UN agency said the Press Freedom prize ceremony had been moved to its Paris headquarters, to be held “at a later date.”

Yinka Adegoke
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