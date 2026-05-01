Trump administration rebuffs Iran war power rules

The Trump administration said it did not have to seek Congressional approval for the Iran war, setting up a clash with the legislative branch.

US presidents can carry out military operations for 60 days without lawmakers’ backing, a period that ostensibly expires today. But the US defense secretary argued that a temporary ceasefire between Washington and Tehran meant that the clock had paused on any such requirement, a position that many legal scholars — and even some Republicans — have questioned.

The domestic political row comes with little apparent progress on the horizon in the Middle East: Tehran has vowed “long and painful strikes” against US bases in the Gulf if Washington resumes hostilities.