Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

New major global trade deals exclude US

May 1, 2026, 6:55am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Shipping containers in Taiwan.
Edgar Su/File Photo/Reuters

Two new trade deals that come into effect today suggest a global rebalancing of commerce away from the US in response to President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies.

A free trade deal between South America’s biggest trading bloc, Mercosur, and the EU came into force, and all but one African nation can now export to China tariff-free (Eswatini cannot because of its recognition of Taiwan).

The deals may have more symbolic than tangible value: The former is unlikely to reconfigure what is largely one-directional trade, from China to Africa, and the latter still faces huge political opposition in Europe. Still, they showcase how “countries are moving on without the US,” an expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said.

A chart showing the US’ trade as a share of its GDP.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD