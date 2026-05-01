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Eli Lilly’s first-quarter profits double on GLP-1s

May 1, 2026, 6:58am EDT
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Lilly Chair and CEO Dave Ricks.
Lilly Chair and CEO Dave Ricks. Antranik Tavitian/File Photo/Reuters.

Eli Lilly saw first-quarter profits double as sales of its weight-loss drug soared.

GLP-1 drugs have changed not just the pharmaceutical industry — although they have, briefly making Novo Nordisk Europe’s biggest company by market capitalization — but also people’s health and habits.

US obesity peaked in 2022 after decades of continuous rises; the subsequent decline coincides with the rise of the drugs.

The fast-food industry has seen falling sales and analysts suggest foodmakers may have to overhaul their offerings.

The drugs may also affect decision-making away from food: A small, recent study found that subjects with alcohol-use disorder drank less while using semaglutide, supporting anecdotal evidence from patients and doctors.

A chart showing Eli Lilly vs. Novo Nordisk one-year stock performance.
Tom Chivers
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