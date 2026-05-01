China doubles down on pledge for AI self-reliance

Chinese authorities doubled down on pledges to build independent AI capabilities, with one top official saying Beijing must “withstand any containment or suppression.”

The remarks, taken alongside China blocking Meta’s acquisition of the AI startup Manus, point to Beijing’s growing focus on being able to wall itself off from foreign suppliers and hold on to cutting-edge IP in its AI race with the US.

This month, China’s cabinet outlined new guidelines aimed at using AI to build a $14 trillion service sector by 2030 — equivalent to about 70% of its current GDP — directives that highlight “Beijing’s broader ambition to systematically integrate AI across all facets of its economy,” the Chinese outlet Caixin noted.