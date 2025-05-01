Events
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Defiant Trump says trade war risks needed to ‘save the country’

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 1, 2025, 6:47am EDT
North America
US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington DC
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US President Donald Trump acknowledged his trade war carried economic and political risks, but insisted they were necessary to “save the country.”

Noting fears of supply shortages and steep price rises resulting from his tariffs, Trump told his cabinet that “maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls” at Christmas and “maybe the two dolls will cost a couple bucks more.”

He also admitted that his tariff program could cause Republicans to lose control of Congress.

Analysts voiced worry over the hit to the US economy: “Things might be pretty fine in aggregate,” Bloomberg’s Odd Lots newsletter warned, “but once you start delving into consumer stats you can find pockets of weakness pretty quickly.”

A chart showing US consumer confidence index.
AD
AD