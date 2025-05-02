Small businesses push for tariff relief

President Donald Trump’s tariffs are starting to bite small businesses — and Capitol Hill and the business community are taking notice and asking for action.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., told Semafor he’s talking to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer about providing exclusions from tariffs to small businesses because “in the absence of an exclusion, their success, the American Dream, disappears.”

The administration isn’t saying no, despite Stephen Miller’s comments brushing off of the Chamber of Commerce’s Thursday request for tariff exclusions.

“Initially, we were told there would be no exclusion, and no member of Congress needed to ask for it. Now they’ve said something different, which is: there will be some exclusions,” Moran said.

“Where this exclusion process matters the most in my world is small manufacturers, where a particular part comes from someplace that’s critical to their ability to stay in business.”

A representative for USTR did not respond to a request for comment.

Morgan Chalfant contributed reporting.