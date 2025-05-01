Rising temperatures cause mosquitoes to spread in Scotland

Mosquitoes are spreading throughout Scotland as climate change brings rising temperatures.

Twenty-one species of the insect have now been identified, some reaching as far north as Shetland, an island halfway between Britain and Norway. While the Scottish summer is synonymous with midges, tiny biting insects which attack vulnerable skin, mosquitoes are usually associated with warmer climes.

Climate change is thought to be behind the spread, and though the mosquitoes do not spread human diseases, some carry viruses which can affect birds. The UK is seeing higher-than-ever temperatures, with today expected to be the hottest start to May on record.