Meta, Microsoft beat earnings expectations

Meta and Microsoft on Wednesday reported better-than-expected earnings for the last quarter, as both companies’ core businesses weathered the beginnings of US President Donald Trump’s trade war.

The results came hours after Silicon Valley titans and White House officials met at the Hill and Valley Forum, a gathering “stacked with decision-makers” across defense and tech, underscoring tech companies’ thawing relationship with the Trump administration, Bloomberg wrote.

Still, Trump has overall proven “disastrous” for Big Tech, The Economist argued: Market gyrations and tariffs have wiped trillions off six of the biggest tech companies’ combined value, and the government has doubled down on antitrust enforcement even as tech executives donated generously to Trump’s campaign to curry favor.