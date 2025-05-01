How two powerful, polar-opposite Republicans are paving the way for Trump’s big, beautiful sprint

Two top Republicans working together isn’t usually a compelling story. Mike Crapo and Jason Smith, two powerful stylistic opposites on either side of the Capitol, are an exception.

The reserved Idahoan senator and fiery Missourian congressman, chairmen of their respective tax-writing committees, share a challenging goal this year: bridging the sometimes-huge divides between the House and Senate to shape a tax deal that President Donald Trump can sign.

But as recently as 2024, the duo were at odds over substance. Crapo, who wasn’t yet Senate Finance chair, did not support Smith’s bipartisan tax deal with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. The resulting Republican filibuster of Smith’s work led to some bad blood with the House.

Now, though, that’s all in the past.

Smith, the Ways and Means Chair, said on Wednesday that Crapo “was the last person I spoke to before I went to bed last night. … We’re working hand-in-glove.”

If there’s a secret to their success so far, it’s this: Rather than battling over particular policy provisions, they’ve focused their energies on process. Crapo convinced most Republicans that they don’t need to pay for making Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent, while Smith got Republicans to roll the president’s entire legislative agenda into one big bill.

Bigger, unanswered questions await both of them, particularly around how to accommodate Trump’s requested tax breaks on tips and overtime, as well as his recent desire for beefier corporate tax cuts. But the evident repair of Crapo and Smith’s 2024 schism could help avoid a nightmare scenario for Republicans — a House vote for a tax plan that can’t pass the Senate.

“Obviously, Crapo wasn’t on the same page” last year, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Semafor. “But I sense that things are completely different now, and I think it’s driven by the realization that it’s an absolute necessity that we be successful here.”

Smith and Crapo now talk almost daily, while meeting regularly with GOP leaders and top Trump administration officials and juggling bicameral coordination with their own members. Smith holds lunches for Ways and Means members most weeks while Crapo huddles with his Finance Republicans every Monday.

In Crapo’s best-case scenario, the Senate makes only minor changes to the House’s tax bill.

“It’s very possible that we could have some big differences,” Crapo told Semafor. “Our hope is to minimize the differences.”

Just one year ago, Smith and Wyden linked an expanded child tax credit with benefits for small businesses. But Crapo and Senate GOP leaders blocked it on the floor last August.

With Republicans now in full control of Washington this year, failure isn’t really an option: The tax bill is tied to the debt ceiling deadline, meaning avoiding default could require a tax deal.

“As of today — I don’t want to talk about anything in the past, or what happened last year with the tax bill and all that, but — I think there’s real cohesion between the two of them,” said Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill.





