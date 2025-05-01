European boycotts of US goods gather pace

European boycotts of US goods — though still small — are gathering pace as a result of fury over Washington’s policies.

US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on the European Union, belittled the continent’s defense efforts, and launched a crackdown against migrants, “causing European consumers to think twice about what’s in their shopping cart” and potentially signaling a “long-term structural shift… away from US products and brands,” European Central Bank economists wrote in a blog post.

Already, Danish consumers are boycotting Coca-Cola, the drink’s bottler in the country has said, while visitor arrivals to the US from Western Europe have fallen sharply and Tesla’s sales have plummeted. Europeans aren’t alone in eschewing US goods: Canadians are, too.