European boycotts of US goods gather pace

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 1, 2025, 7:25am EDT
Europe
Tourists walk past the restaurant Au Cadet de Gascogne in Paris.
Abdul Saboor/Reuters
Title icon

The News

European boycotts of US goods — though still small — are gathering pace as a result of fury over Washington’s policies.

US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on the European Union, belittled the continent’s defense efforts, and launched a crackdown against migrants, “causing European consumers to think twice about what’s in their shopping cart” and potentially signaling a “long-term structural shift… away from US products and brands,” European Central Bank economists wrote in a blog post.

Already, Danish consumers are boycotting Coca-Cola, the drink’s bottler in the country has said, while visitor arrivals to the US from Western Europe have fallen sharply and Tesla’s sales have plummeted. Europeans aren’t alone in eschewing US goods: Canadians are, too.

A chart showing the top destinations for US goods exports
