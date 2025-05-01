Events
Apple hit with App Store ruling

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 1, 2025, 6:12am EDT
North America
An Apple store.
Lucas Jackson/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Apple was banned from charging US customers commission on purchases via third-party apps and from making it difficult to buy from other stores.

The order by a district judge represents a major defeat in the tech giant’s dispute with Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, which said Apple was illegally restricting competition. Apple takes up to 30% on purchases in its apps: A 2021 ruling said it had to allow developers to provide alternatives, but Apple instituted a commission on those purchases too.

The judge in the Epic case said the company had “wilfully” disobeyed her, and warned it may face criminal contempt proceedings. It follows a European Union ruling forcing Apple to open its app ecosystem to other developers.

