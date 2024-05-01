UN peacekeepers close eastern DRC base as they move to end mission

United Nations peacekeepers closed a base in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as they prepare to end their mission in the country following a request from the government to wind down operations.

The mission, which has operated for more than two decades in the DRC, has become unpopular amongst residents and the government has said it is not doing enough to protect citizens from ongoing fighting between government troops, M23 rebels — which the DRC says are Rwanda-backed — and dozens of other armed groups.