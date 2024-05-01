The US Fed keeps interest rates steady

The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady Wednesday, a move that was expected but nevertheless closely watched by investors for hints about the central bank’s next moves.

At the start of the year, analysts projected the Fed would make six rate cuts this year, but inflation has remained stubbornly above the bank’s 2% target, raising the possibility that the Fed may not cut rates until the fall, if at all this year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said “gaining confidence” to cut interest rates “will take longer than thought.”

“The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%,” Powell said.

The Fed on Wednesday cited a “lack of further progress” in recent months toward achieving the inflation target.