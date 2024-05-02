Republicans aren’t worried about saving Mike Johnson

House Republicans say they aren’t worried about paying a political price for backing Speaker Mike Johnson now that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green has promised to force a vote on ousting him.

“Even if it did, I wouldn’t care,” Texas Rep. Jake Ellzey said when asked if backing the speaker could cost him votes back home. “There is no support for this.”

Greene announced Wednesday that she intended to trigger a motion to vacate Johnson some time next week. During a morning press conference, she stood beside a blown up picture of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries handing Johnson the speaker’s gavel and accused Johnson of giving Democrats “everything they want” by compromising on issues like the budget and Ukraine.

The effort to topple Johnson is almost universally expected to fail after Democratic leaders said this week they would back him. Only two other Republicans have officially signed onto Greene’s motion, one of whom — Rep. Thomas Massie — joined Greene at her presser. Nonetheless, Greene argued that “the American people need to see a recorded vote” so they could tell who supported the “uniparty” in Washington.

Republicans who spoke with Semafor on Wednesday expressed weary irritation with Greene’s push, but little concern that saving Johnson could cost them politically. Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, a moderate who faces a primary this month, described Massie and Greene as “just two people being dumb and hurting the whole team.” A senior House GOP aide allowed that while “the crazies won’t like it,” they didn’t think siding with the speaker would “be the nail in the coffin” for any members.