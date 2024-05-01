Donald Trump courts an increasingly friendly Libertarian Party

In 2016, when it nominated former GOP governors Gary Johnson and William Weld for President, the Libertarian Party positioned itself as a sensible alternative to the statist Democratic Party and the far-right MAGA GOP. It maintained that position during Trump’s presidency.

“Whatever libertarian impulses Trump the candidate seemed to have,” the party wrote in a 2018 statement, “his actual performance as president stands in stark contrast. Donald Trump is the opposite of a Libertarian.”

What changed? In 2022, the right-wing Mises Caucus won control of the party, powered by frustration at the Johnson/Weld nomination (which compromised on numerous Libertarian positions) and the party’s failure to capitalize on anger at COVID-19 restrictions. In her speech to the California convention this year, LP national chair Angela McArdle said that she needed to focus on “creative growth” and finding new allies. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s candidacy was appealing to the sort of anti-establishment voters who often voted Libertarian and some members were pushing for him to lead the ticket.

“We’re going to be in a tough election year,” she said. “If Kennedy is on the ballot in 40 or more states as an independent, it’s going to really hurt Libertarian vote turnout.”

Kennedy, who did not rule out seeking the LP nomination, hasn’t made serious moves toward winning it since getting a single vote in that convention’s straw poll. The candidates now running for the nomination aren’t well-known outside of the movement. Trump’s decision to attend will bring star power, media attention, and — very unusual for the LP — intense security to the event, while dividing Libertarians, some of whom are wondering why a Republican candidate who supports tariffs, mass deportations, and state abortion limits should share their stage.