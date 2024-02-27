The heated competition to be America’s next top protest vote

If you’re still in line to vote in Michigan, don’t read this. If you’re not: The Democratic and Republican primaries are effectively over, and a big question over the coming weeks and months is what protest voters will decide to do.

Nikki Haley has declared herself the avatar of “the 40 percent,” the people who backed her over Donald Trump in her home state, unsure of what they’ll do if she drops out. The “Listen to Michigan” campaign has urged voters to choose “uncommitted,” not President Joe Biden, to pressure him into demanding an Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Their voters are also queasy about the future, and third-party candidates see an opening.

“This dramatically increases interest in our campaign,” said Stein in a phone interview, after a medical emergency kept her from attending the convention in person. “We’ll be meeting with communities who feel like they have been thrown under the bus. That’s Arab Americans. That’s also students who feel like they are being blacklisted and censored for their beliefs.”

In 2016, voter frustration with the Clinton-Trump choice produced the largest third-party vote in a generation — 1.5 million ballots for Stein, 4.5 million for Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson. Four years later, the third-party vote collapsed, mostly to Biden’s benefit.

Biden and Trump are less popular now, and there is new, high interest in third-party candidates, which worries Democrats. Kennedy, accurately, tells audiences that he polls better than Trump or Biden with younger voters, because they don’t like their choices and don’t read traditional media.

“Baby boomers get their news from MSNBC, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, The Washington Post, The New York Times,” Kennedy said at his candidate panel, which spent about half its time on how a Libertarian nominee could overcome media skepticism. “If I was living in that information ecosystem, I’d have a very low opinion of myself.”

The Libertarians in Costa Mesa laughed along with Kennedy, but they weren’t willing to nominate a famous candidate who met them halfway. In 2022, the Mises Caucus won control of the party, advocating “nullification and decentralization” over nominating high-profile candidates who softened their platform. None of the candidates actually seeking the 2024 LP nomination were well-known outside of the movement.

Economist Mike ter Maat was running on a “New Gold Deal” for sound money. Michael Rectenwald denounced “the military funding and arming of the State of Israel and their genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people,” and decried any candidate — i.e. Kennedy — who could support that. Chase Oliver, who didn’t make it to the convention, won the delegates’ respect as a candidate in Georgia’s 2022 U.S. Senate race, with real experience in attracting voters who couldn’t stand one of the major-party nominees.

“We run on principle, whereas Kennedy allows himself to say — well, there’s exceptions,” ter Maat said after his forum with the ex-Democrat. “As Libertarians, that’s not how we think. We certainly don’t want to run a campaign that way, because it would incorrectly brand our party.” Kennedy, said Rectenwald, was a “mere voter-getter.”

Kennedy and West are both petitioning for ballot access with their own, new, candidate-specific parties. They left the convention with some new respect from voters who nonetheless did not want to settle for them. In her own speech to delegates, national party chair Angela McArdle urged Libertarians to “work with situational allies, whether that’s Bobby Kennedy, Marc Andreesen, or the Green Party.” She also warned them to be ready when a surging anti-establishment vote went for Kennedy, not them.

“We’re going to be in a tough election year,” McArdle told delegates on Sunday. “If Kennedy is on the ballot in 40 or more states as an independent, it’s going to really hurt the Libertarian vote.”