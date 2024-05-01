Denmark, home of Ozempic, feels the drug’s effects

The Danish Medicines Agency announced new restrictions to limit who gets access to a class of diabetes drugs known as GLP-1 antagonists and by their main ingredient, semaglutide. Regulators plan to reduce subsidies and only pay for the drugs if patients can’t be treated with cheaper alternative medications.

According to the agency, half of type-2 diabetes patients were prescribed GLP-1 drugs without trying other cheaper alternatives in 2023. The most famous GLP-1 drug, Ozempic, is made in Denmark by pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk and it has transformed both the country’s economy and the company’s balance sheet. With a market value now surpassing that of Denmark, Novo Nordisk recently cut Ozempic prices by almost one-third in Denmark, from $188 to $125 per month, after public reimbursement negotiations.

But the demand for semaglutide drugs — and especially Ozempic — has surged in Denmark and around the world due to their apparent weight-loss side effects, raising concerns among regulators about medicine shortages and unintended consequences of such widespread use. Doctors in the United Kingdom have also been instructed to stop prescribing the drug to non-diabetics and prioritize alternatives, while American lawmakers are also becoming increasingly alarmed by the drugs’ prices.