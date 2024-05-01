Reclassifying cannabis holds serious science potential — but hurdles remain

The US Drug Enforcement Administration has started the process of reclassifying marijuana to make it available for medical use. The move follows a Department of Justice proposal and an earlier review from the Food and Drug Administration that argued in favor of regulating the drug in a similar way to medications like Tylenol. If it happens, it would bolster the nascent US cannabis industry and research into the drug’s potential.

Cannabis is currently a Schedule I drug under federal law, which puts it on a par with heroin or LSD in terms of both access to the drug and punishment for its possession and sale. If it became a Schedule III drug — placing it alongside medications like aspirin and steroids — then that would loosen red tape on the commercial and medical distribution of the drug.

Most Americans favor legalizing marijuana, and 37 states have legalized its medical use in recent years. And prominent politicians and supporters of the reform have criticized the current DEA classification as feeding over-incarceration in the US. But change could take a while: The rescheduling would be subject to a White House and public review.