Colombia to sever ties with Israel over ‘genocide,’ president says

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Wednesday that his country would sever diplomatic ties with Israel over the country’s war against Hamas, saying he was taking the step for “the girls, the boys, the babies who have died dismembered by the bombs.”

“The times of genocide, of the extermination of an entire people cannot come before our eyes, before our passivity,” Petro said. “If Palestine dies, humanity dies, and we are not going to let it die.”

Israel’s foreign minister on Wednesday said Colombia’s decision amounted to handing a “reward” to Hamas. “The Colombian president has promised to reward Hamas murderers and rapists — and today he delivered,” Israel Katz wrote on X.

Shortly after, the militant group issued a statement describing Colombia’s decision to cut ties with Israel as a “victory for the sacrifices of our people and their just cause” and called on other Latin American countries to do the same.