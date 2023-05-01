Shareholder lawsuit says Coinbase execs, VCs saved $1 billion by selling before bad news

A new civil lawsuit accuses Coinbase directors and executives — a star-studded list of elite Silicon Valley investors including Marc Andreessen and Fred Wilson, along with the company’s CEO and its co-founder — of dumping shares soon after the crypto exchange went public, knowing it was likely to miss its financial targets.

The nine named defendants, who include Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and CFO Alesia Haas, sold $2.9 billion worth of stock between the company’s market debut on April 14, 2021 and when the company reported its quarterly earnings a month later, according to the shareholder lawsuit and confirmed by a review of the company’s securities filings.

The lawsuit, filed in Delaware court and unsealed today, claims they avoided more than $1 billion in losses by selling when they did. Over the next few weeks, the company reported earnings that fell short of expectations and raised new money in a deal that diluted existing investors.

Between Coinbase’s listing on April 14 and mid-May, Wilson sold $1.8 billion worth of stock, CEO Brian Armstrong sold $292 million, and Andreessen sold $119 million, securities filings show.

Coinbase declined to comment.