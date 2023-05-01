Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties since December, White House estimates

Russian forces have suffered 100,000 casualties — including 20,000 fatalities — during the war in Ukraine since just December, according to new White House estimates.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby disclosed the figures on Monday based on American intelligence.

Many of the Russian casualties are believed to be from the Wagner mercenary group, which incudes many Russian convicts who fought without sufficient training, Kirby told reporters.

The White House previously estimated in February that the Wagner Group specifically had suffered 30,000 casualties since the start of the war last year.