Politico's founder is spending $20 million to train aspiring journalists

According to Allbritton, the goal of AJI is to help prospective journalists overcome the hurdles many face entering the industry, including lack of serious mentorship and financial difficulties or internships or prohibitively expensive journalism schools. The program also aims to add a layer of experience for journalists beyond the theoretical knowledge that some may get in journalism school, and provide experience and support for aspiring journalists from underrepresented backgrounds in Washington media.

“Big newspapers where reporters used to get training are kind of gone,” he said. “There’s got to be a track where we can provide opportunities for bright folks, and maybe do it in a way that’s more deliberate.”

He continued: “You can teach a certain amount in the classroom, but a lot of learning how to be a great reporter is doing it and working with people who can show you moves and enhance your thinking and enhance your writing.”

Fellows will have health insurance, paid time off, and an annual salary of $60,000 to report for the institute’s publication and learn from over 20 professional journalists, who will serve as mentors. The fellowships, which will be aimed both at promising graduates and people in other careers looking to become political journalists, will run for 18 months, with an optional six-month extension for fellows to find full-time jobs in the industry.

The institute has already hired Tim Grieve, the founding editor of Politico Pro and Protocol to serve as the institute’s executive director, and brought on former Washington Post magazine editor Richard Just and Axios senior editor Kate Nocera to be editors.

Former National Press Club Journalism Institute Program Director Andie Coller will help develop the AJI curriculum, while journalists including Tim Alberta, DeNeen L. Brown, Eric M. Garcia, and Dianna Heitz will serve as mentors.