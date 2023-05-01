‘It’s Harrowing’: Top Médecins Sans Frontières official describes Sudan difficulties

Avril Benoit said:

A: Yeah. It's harrowing. Our main call to the armed belligerents is to allow people safe passage for the sick and wounded to reach medical care if they need it. Respect the medical spaces including ambulances. And people must be allowed to reach safety away from the fighting. In the days and weeks ahead, we can expect more displaced people. More refugees fleeing across the borders. We're thankful, in sudden crises like this, for the independent funding we receive from millions of individual supporters around the world. Private undesignated donations allow us to scale up rapidly, to pivot and to reach people when they need us most.