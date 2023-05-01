Greg Abbott says he regrets calling a Texas massacre victim 'illegal'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday expressed "regret" in a statement for calling one of the five victims of a shooting massacre "illegal."

In a tweet on Sunday, Abbott had announced a "$50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants" in an "execution-style" shooting on April 28. One of those killed included a 9-year-old child.

The tweet sparked backlash, with many accusing Abbott of victim blaming by referencing the victims' immigration status. Many noted that at least one the victims appeared to be a permanent resident of the United States.

In a new statement released Monday, Abbott's office wrote, "Any loss of life is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to the families of those who have lost a loved one. We've since learned that at least one of the victims may have been in the United States legally. We regret if the information was incorrect and detracted from the important goal of finding and arresting the criminal."