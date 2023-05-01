Environmental groups sue FAA over SpaceX explosion

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is being sued by several environmental groups over concerns that the agency authorized the launch of last month's SpaceX Starship without conducting an environmental review, CNBC first reported.

The five groups allege that the FAA "failed to take the requisite hard look at the proposed project" and that the proposed "environmental mitigations" did not adequately consider the impact of things like the construction, traffic to view the launch, and the eventual mid-air explosion of the ship.

Federal and state agencies, alongside independent researchers and a SpaceX team, are still working to determine the exact impact of the launch, with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk saying this weekend that preliminary evidence shows "no meaningful damage to the environment."

Environmentalists had expressed concern about how the large quantities of "sand- and ash-like particulate matter" and debris — which spread far beyond the anticipated debris field — could adversely affect people's respiratory health and endangered species in the area, CNBC previously reported.