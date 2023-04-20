SpaceX Starship explodes minutes after launch in Texas

The launch marked the first time that both of Starship’s components — the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy booster — have been tested together.

A previous attempt to launch the ship on Monday was scrapped just minutes before launch due to an issue with the rocket’s pressurization system. SpaceX then put Starship through a “wet dress rehearsal,” with engineers at the Texas launch pad continuing to load the ship with propellant and other fuels.

The rocket measures 394 feet tall and can carry a payload of up to 150 tons. It was set to complete one revolution around the Earth before falling into the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii 90 minutes after launch.

Eventually, SpaceX intends to send up to 100 passengers off Earth with Starship, and hopes to transport people to Mars. NASA is watching the rocket closely, and has invested millions into its success.

The rocket test fell on 4/20, a recurrent set of numbers in Musk’s businesses. (Musk purchased Twitter for $54.20 per share, and took Tesla private at $420 per share, but testified during a securities fraud trial that it was not a weed joke).