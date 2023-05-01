CNN to headline town hall with Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump will be participating in a CNN town hall on May 10, according to a press release from the network.

A Trump advisor told Semafor that "CNN executives made a compelling pitch" and noted that the former president "is running to be president for all Americans."

"Going outside the traditional Republican 'comfort zone' was a key to President Trump's success in 2016. Some other candidates are too afraid to take this step in their quest to defeat Joe Biden, and are afraid to do anything other than Fox News," the advisor said, adding that the town hall is part of a broader effort "to jumpstart the relationship" CNN and Trump's team has had in the past.