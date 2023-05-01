Banned trans lawmaker Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues state of Montana

Zephyr, the only trans member of the Montana legislature, was barred from the House floor and gallery last week after facing backlash from Republicans during the debate over a bill that prohibits gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.

Zephyr said that anyone who votes for the bill would have blood on their hands.

Even before a formal vote to censure Zephyr, House Speaker Matt Regier refused to recognize her during debates, saying he wouldn't do so until she could "maintain decorum." That sparked protests at the state Capitol in Helena.