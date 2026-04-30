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US indicts Mexican governor for alleged drug trafficking

Apr 30, 2026, 7:51am EDT
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Rubén Rocha.
Rubén Rocha. David Gaspar/File Photo/Reuters

The US indicted a Mexican governor for drug trafficking, dealing a blow to Mexico’s governing party and risking a major diplomatic rift.

Washington accused Rubén Rocha Moya and other officials, including a senator, of protecting the Sinaloa Cartel in exchange for bribes and electoral support. The indictment puts Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in a bind: Failing to arrest and extradite Moya, a member of her party, risks renewed accusations from US President Donald Trump that she is weak on crime at a time when the countries are reviewing a key trade agreement.

But a legal case against Moya could expose ties between her party and Mexico’s cartels, kneecapping her domestic standing.

A chart showing corruption perceptions for several Latin American nations.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD