US, China join for rare cooperation in scam center raid

US and Chinese authorities joined a major international operation led by Dubai police combating “pig butchering” scam centers.

The effort, in which 276 people were arrested, marked a rare instance of cooperation between Washington and Beijing, underscoring the threat posed by the online scams, which are largely carried out from Southeast Asia and involve grooming victims over long periods in order to steal their funds: China this year executed 11 ringleaders, while Washington has said Americans have lost $16.6 billion to the scammers.

Experts warn, however, that the conditions that have helped “pig butchering” to proliferate — namely corruption and illicit trade in Southeast Asia, and lawlessness in parts of Myanmar in particular — mean it is unlikely to abate significantly.