Surveillance dilemma: Punt or shutdown

The House passed a three-year extension of expiring surveillance powers, but Congress is still racing to keep the program online because of disagreement between the two chambers.

The Senate is trying to pass a 45-day clean extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune notified House leaders that the lower chamber’s version can’t pass because it includes a ban on a central digital currency.

Any Senate bill will require agreement from all 100 senators in order to pass before Thursday night’s deadline. Asked if he could allow an extension, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., a FISA critic, said he’s working to ensure “we’re on a path to real reform.”

With the powers set to lapse, the House would likely accept a short-term extension. House GOP leadership added language allowing them to take it up quickly on a two-thirds majority.