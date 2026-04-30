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Supply crunch drives Nvidia prices in China

Apr 30, 2026, 7:59am EDT
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Nvidia chips.
Max A. Cherney/Reuters

Prices for some Nvidia servers in China have doubled to nearly $1 million as a crackdown on chip smuggling has dried up black market supply amid a rush to secure access to top semiconductors.

Soaring demand for the B300 underscores the toll that Washington’s restrictions on semiconductor shipments to China have had on the country’s tech industry.

The US’ leading position could be at risk, however: Some of China’s biggest tech firms are scrambling for Huawei chips after a new AI model suggested they can perform at a very high level, while Nvidia’s CEO has argued that China’s abundant green energy means AI firms could get by with just using more low-efficiency chips.

A chart showing renewable energy generation in China and the US.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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