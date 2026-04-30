Sixty nations agree to landmark climate accord

Nearly 60 nations this week moved toward phasing out oil, gas, and coal, in a climate summit that aimed to accelerate a global shift toward renewables.

The countries agreed to set “roadmaps” for weaning off fossil fuels. “This may be the first multilateral meeting that I find not frustrating,” the Colombian environment minister said.

The meeting happened amid a global energy crisis that has pushed up prices for fossil fuels and nudged some leaders and consumers toward renewable alternatives. But several of the world’s largest emitters, including the US and China — as well as major oil producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia — weren’t represented at the gathering in Colombia, where participating nations made up 30% of global GDP.