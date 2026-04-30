Semafor launches Silicon Valley & The World

San Francisco, CA – As Silicon Valley’s decisions increasingly shape the priorities of governments, markets, and societies worldwide, Semafor will convene the leaders building artificial intelligence and other breakthrough technologies with the leaders responsible for shaping strategies, policies, and institutions around them. Semafor’s inaugural Silicon Valley & The World annual convening will be the highest-level initiative bringing together top technology founders and CEOs, senior government officials, key figures in finance, and decision-makers from the world’s most consequential economies for two days of live journalism in Silicon Valley, November 2026.

Building on the success of the 2026 annual convening of Semafor World Economy, Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World is the definitive new initiative to connect builders of transformative technologies with the leaders shaping their global impact.

Through Semafor’s signature live journalism, the convening will examine the forces now sitting at the center of global leadership: artificial intelligence, national competitiveness, energy demand, capital formation, security, labor markets, and the shifting relationship between technological power and public authority. The convening will be led by Semafor Technology Editor Reed Albergotti and Semafor’s newsroom, including Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith, Executive Editor Gina Chon and editors covering Washington, China, the Gulf, energy, business, and the global economy.

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Silicon Valley & The World is led by a growing Advisory Board: business and technology leaders who will help Semafor shape the platform’s strategic direction and engagement with the world’s most consequential decision-makers.

Advisory Board Co-Chairs:

Divesh Makan, Founding Partner, ICONIQ

Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft

Jensen Huang, Founder, President, & CEO, NVIDIA

Ruth Porat, President & Chief Investment Officer, Google

Lisa Su, Chair & CEO, Advanced Micro Devices

Advisory Board:

Daniela Amodei, President, Anthropic

Nikesh Arora, Chairman & CEO, Palo Alto Networks

Sarah Friar, Chief Financial Officer, OpenAI

Reid Hoffman, Co-Founder, LinkedIn and Manas AI

Dina Powell McCormick, President & Vice Chair, Meta

Chuck Robbins, Chair & CEO, Cisco