Exclusive / Schiff tests GOP ahead of Iran war’s 60th day

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will force a vote on his Iran war powers resolution on Thursday, with a twist — if it advances, it would be on track to get a final vote after the 60th day of the Iran war, which hits at midnight.

Republicans are talking a lot about their concerns with an unauthorized war after more than 60 days, and Schiff says this is their first chance to act.

“They acknowledge that under the War Powers Act that when 60 days comes, that the president, if he does not have authorization from Congress, has to terminate the conflict. That 60 days is here,” Schiff told Semafor. “This is their opportunity.”

Most Republicans are expected to still oppose the Democratic resolution’s immediate cessation of the conflict. Only one Republican, Rand Paul, has voted against President Donald Trump’s war so far, but GOP war fatigue is growing.