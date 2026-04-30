Exclusive / Climate tech startups turn to AI

Climate tech startups are turning to AI as the solution for more problems facing the US clean power sector. In the latest example, Euclid Power, a New York startup that helps renewables developers tackle mountains of bureaucratic paperwork, will acquire the AI platform Thresh, Euclid CEO Jacob Sandry told Semafor.

Sandry declined to disclose the value of the deal, but said it will allow solar project developers to complete in a few hours “the mindless work of digging through documents” that used to take days or weeks. AI is becoming harder to avoid across climate tech in general, and solar developers in particular face narrowing margins as trade barriers and disappearing tax credits raise the cost of projects. AI can make projects more efficient, Sandry said, but he’s not worried about it taking his job: “People really want a human layer of expertise.”