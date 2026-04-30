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BP signs new natural gas exploration deal with Venezuela

Apr 30, 2026, 7:01am EDT
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A flame burning natural gas is seen at an heavy-crude treatment plant operated by Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA.
Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

BP signed a natural gas exploration agreement with Venezuela, the latest sign of surging investor appetite in the Latin American nation.

The deal follows similar ones with Italy’s ENI and Spain’s Repsol as Caracas seeks to revive fossil fuel production in the country, home to the world’s largest stated crude reserves.

The White House, meanwhile, said a delegation would travel to Caracas to meet with energy and mining executives. While Washington’s de facto stewardship of Venezuela following its removal of former President Nicolás Maduro has stabilized the country’s economy, analysts fear that there has not been enough pressure to pursue a democratic transition.

A chart showing countries with the largest LNG reserves.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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