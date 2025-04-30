US lawmakers, tech execs gather to discuss national security priorities

Tech CEOs and senior US officials gathered in Washington, DC Wednesday to discuss how cutting-edge technology could help reindustrialize the country and bolster America’s national security interests.

The Hill and Valley Forum is a testament to the thawed relationship between Big Tech and the Trump administration — Nvidia, OpenAI, and Google were all in attendance.

Speaking at the meeting, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said the administration would cut regulation and overhaul Pentagon contracting so that startups could easily compete for bids.

The meeting comes as Big Tech faces a reckoning as a result of tariffs and antitrust regulation: On Wednesday, Google boss Sundar Pichai took the stand in one of the government’s monopoly cases against the search giant, while Meta, Amazon, and Nvidia have also faced scrutiny.