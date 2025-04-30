Events
Ukraine seems poised to sign long-awaited US minerals deal

Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
Apr 30, 2025, 11:12am EDT
A dump truck drives past the Southern Iron Ore JV open-pit mine, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine April 23, 2025.
Thomas Peter/Reuters
The News

Ukraine is on the verge of signing a long anticipated minerals deal with the US, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The apparent breakthrough comes after weeks of tense negotiations that put significant pressure on the relationship between Kyiv and Washington.

The agreement would create a joint fund to manage investment projects in Ukraine, and grant the US privileged access to Ukrainian natural resource projects.

The deal does not include US security guarantees for Kyiv, but the Financial Times reported that a draft document said the agreement demonstrated Washington’s “support for Ukraine’s security, prosperity, reconstruction and integration into global economic frameworks.”

Even so, last-minute problems have reportedly emerged, throwing into doubt whether the deal would soon be finalized.

