World’s first trial of room-temperature vaccine gets underway

The world’s first trial of a room-temperature vaccine began in the UK.

Existing vaccines need to be kept in refrigerators — and, in some cases, ultra-low-temperature freezers, a huge obstacle to getting them to where they are needed, especially in low-income countries with limited electricity supplies.

A British biotech company said its technology can ensure existing vaccines are stable at room temperature. The initial test is on a tetanus and diphtheria jab, but the company estimates that up to 60 other vaccines could use the same technique. If successful, the technology could transform vaccine availability and hugely reduce wastage: The World Health Organization estimates that cold-chain issues mean 50% of doses are currently thrown away.