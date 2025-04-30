Events
World’s first trial of room-temperature vaccine gets underway

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Apr 30, 2025, 7:02am EDT
UK
An MMR vaccine in Texas, US.
Annie Rice/File Photo/Reuters
The News

The world’s first trial of a room-temperature vaccine began in the UK.

Existing vaccines need to be kept in refrigerators — and, in some cases, ultra-low-temperature freezers, a huge obstacle to getting them to where they are needed, especially in low-income countries with limited electricity supplies.

A map of the world showing the share of one-year-olds who received the third dose of the diptheria, tetanus and perfussis vaccine.

A British biotech company said its technology can ensure existing vaccines are stable at room temperature. The initial test is on a tetanus and diphtheria jab, but the company estimates that up to 60 other vaccines could use the same technique. If successful, the technology could transform vaccine availability and hugely reduce wastage: The World Health Organization estimates that cold-chain issues mean 50% of doses are currently thrown away.

