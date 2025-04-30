Events
Pakistan set to break temperature record

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Apr 30, 2025, 6:47am EDT
South Asia
People walk on a dry riverbed of the Indus River in Pakistan.
Yasir Rajput/File Photo/Reuters
The News

Pakistan may break a global temperature record this week.

An area of high pressure over South Asia and the Middle East is causing heatwaves, and 21 countries saw temperatures top 110°F (43°C) this week. Nawabshah in southern Pakistan saw 118°F, and is predicted to near — and potentially exceed — 122°F, an April record also set in Nawabshah, in 2018.

Last year was the hottest ever globally, thanks to a strong El Niño climate pattern, but the corresponding La Niña has not brought temperatures down as much as expected. The pressure dome is set to move over central Asia, and as summer approaches in the Northern Hemisphere, billions can expect “unusual and dangerously hot weather conditions,” The Washington Post reported.

A chart showing change in global surface temperature compared to the long-term average
