Key crypto group backs specific lawmakers for the first time

Stand With Crypto will name eight members of Congress as its first-ever “crypto champions” today in the advocacy group’s first concerted effort to elevate specific politicians this election cycle, a spokesperson told Semafor.

The list includes Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., who founded the bipartisan Congressional Crypto Caucus last month and are slated to appear together this afternoon in a new series of fireside chats the group is also launching today. It also includes Reps. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and French Hill, R-Ark., and Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.

Stand With Crypto, whose ratings helped crypto super PACs decide how to spend millions of dollars last year, plans to tap new lawmakers each quarter — and eventually expand its consideration to congressional candidates, the spokesperson said.